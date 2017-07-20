Death of man who fell during ‘altercation’ on South White under investigation, coroner says

The April death of a man who fell during an altercation on South White Street is being investigated as a homicide, the Orleans Parish Coroner said Thursday.

Garland Faciane, 38, died April 3 of “complications of blunt trauma of the head” that occurred as a result of falling during an altercation Feb. 25, said Jason Melancon, a spokesman for Coroner Jeffrey Rouse. The incident took place on the section of South White Street in the NOPD Sixth District, which runs roughly from Washington Avenue to Interstate 10, but the exact location is unknown, Melancon said.

The fight was with another man over a woman, and the suspect — 52-year-old Henry Matthews — is now facing a charge of manslaughter, according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.