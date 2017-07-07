City Council to hear public comment on master plan amendments Monday

The New Orleans City Council will hear public comments on the proposed amendments to the city’s master plan Monday morning, officials announced.

The public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, in City Council chambers at 1300 Perdido Street.

Monday’s hearing is solely to receive comments, and the council is not expected to vote until its July 27 meeting.

The council is considering two sets of amendments to the plan — Calendar Ordinance 31,918 for amendments to the Future Land Use Map, and Calendar Ordinance 31,917 for amendments to the text of the Master Plan. Both can be reviewed at the City Council website.