Carjacking reported on Terpsichore Street, police say

A man was carjacked Wednesday afternoon on Terpsichore Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was at a stop sign at Terpsichore and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way (the former LaSalle Street) around 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, when an unknown male “approached the driver side of the vehicle and forced him out,” the report states.

The carjacker took the victim’s wallet and drove off in his silver 2014 Toyota Corolla, which has a license plate of “ZQG 434,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.