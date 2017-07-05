Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas perform at Tipitina’s

Tank and the Bangas gestures toward the crowd. Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia performed at Tipitina’s on Saturday, July 2, 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Basking in the national attention after winning the NPR Tiny Desk concert, New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas performed with another homegrown star, Big Freedia, at Tipitina’s on Saturday.
Big Freedia and her band dance. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Backup singer with Tank and the Bangas pauses between lyrics. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Big Freedia twerks during her performance. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Male dancers with Big Freedia dance over twerking dancers. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Alfred Banks raps with Cool n Nasty. Banks joined Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia at Tipitina’s on Saturday, July 2, 2017.
The crowd waits for Big Freedia. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Saxophonist with Tank and the Bangas crouches between songs. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)