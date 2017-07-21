Awards ceremony celebrates the achievements of a generation (photos)

On Saturday, July 15, guests gathered in the Civic Theater for the 2017 Millennial Awards. The event, presented by The Spears Group and Greater New Orleans, Inc., highlighted the success of millennials in the New Orleans area in 18 different categories including digital media, economic development, education, fashion, film, business, and more.

According to the Pew Research center, the millennial generation are “those born after 1980 and the first generation to come of age in the new millennium.” Read our full story on GentillyMessenger.com here. See photos from the night below: