Awards ceremony celebrates the achievements of a generation (photos)

Members of Poke Loa accept their award for Best Millennial Restaurant.The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Saturday, July 15, guests gathered in the Civic Theater for the 2017 Millennial Awards. The event, presented by The Spears Group and Greater New Orleans, Inc., highlighted the success of millennials in the New Orleans area in 18 different categories including digital media, economic development, education, fashion, film, business, and more.
According to the Pew Research center, the millennial generation are “those born after 1980 and the first generation to come of age in the new millennium.” Read our full story on GentillyMessenger.com here. See photos from the night below:
Kenny Nguyen accepts his award for Best Millennial in Digital Media. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Pepper Bowen serves food from Alma Honduran Cuisine at the 2017 Millennial Awards. Alma was one of six millennial-run restaurants competing for “2017 Best Millennial Restaurant.” (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Liana Elliot, of WHIV radio, takes a selfie with the hosts after accepting her award for Best Millennial Social Entrepreneur. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Katy Dupre, center, and Mary Matthews, right, sample food from DBT NOLA. DBT was one of six millennial-run restaurants competing for “2017 Best Millennial Restaurant.” (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
DBT served Andouille pate at the awards. DBT was one of six millennial-run restaurants competing for “2017 Best Millennial Restaurant.” (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Hosts Erika McKonduit, president and CEO of the Urban League of New Orleans, left, and Thanh Truong, anchor at WWLTV, right, introduce the winners. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
(Left to right) Reggie Cockerham, Morgan Ballard, Makala Blake and Ellie M. Schmidt of the Spears Group introduce the awards ceremony. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Miles Tully Jr. accepts his award for Best Millennial in Culinary Arts. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Brandon Rapp accepts his award for Best Millennial in Business. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
April Dupre, left, accepts her award for Best Millennial in Healthcare. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Anne Cutler accepts her award for Best Millennial in Journalism. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Blake Butterworth accepts his award for Best Millennial in Innovation. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Edward Buckles accepts his award for Best Millennial in Film. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Alejandro Guzman accepts her award for Best Millennial in Economic Development. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Liana Elliot, of WHIV radio, accepts her award for Best Millennial Social Entrepreneur. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Ethan Ashley accepts his award for Best Millennial Changemaker. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Paris woods accepts her award for Best Millennial in Education. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Ashley Shabankareh accepts her award for Best Millennial in Music. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Anthony Pavlov, left, Gina Licama, right, dance to DJ Soul Sister after the award ceremony. The 2017 Millennial Awards “honors dynamic young professionals” in various categories, including digital media, real estate, tourism and healthcare. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)