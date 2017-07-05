Assault rifle, crack cocaine, meth found in Carrollton traffic stop

Four people were arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop led officers to the discovery of an assault rifle, a handgun, crack cocaine and meth, New Orleans police said.

NOPD Officers Russell Gary and Jason Jorgenson of the Uptown-based Second District stopped the vehicle shortly before midnight Saturday at the intersection of Hickory and Eagle streets, according to a NOPD report. Inside, the officers found “three bags of crack cocaine, a bag of methamphetamine, a Para Arms 1911 .45 semi-automatic handgun and a Panther Arms .308 assault rifle,” the report states.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Danny Hunter, and three passengers — Gregory Darensbourg, 30; Isiah Johnson, 41, and Daniel Valcour, 29 — were all arrested on charges of possession of a crack cocaine and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of narcotics. Hunter and one of the passengers were also cited for having an alcoholic beverage inside a vehicle, the report states.

Bond for Hunter was set at $9,000, and an additional charge of resisting an officer was found to have no probable cause in magistrate court, online records show. Booking photos of Hunter, Darensbourg and Valcour were not available Wednesday.