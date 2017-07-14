Architect brings field for District B to half-dozen candidates

Eugene Ben-Oluwole, an architect with more than a decade of experience developing housing in Central City, became the sixth and final candidate Friday to join the race for the open District B seat on the New Orleans City Council.

An architect and environmentalist, Ben-Oluwole said he has been in District B for 12 years, moving to the city from New York to work with FEMA. He has worked with the Central City Housing Development Corporation, the Central City Partnership, and the Keller Foundation which is building the Keller Community Center on Magnolia Street. He was also involved in designs for the O.C. Haley Boulevard corridor dating back a decade, and in the development of 60 homes in the B.W. Cooper area (now known as Marrero Commons).

The District B race is his first bid for elected office, but Ben-Oluwole said he is motivated to run because of issues relating to economic growth in the city, crime in Central City, lack of after-school activities and land-use issues, among others. He recently spoke before the City Council on behalf of the under-examined issue of community benefit agreements in the Master Plan.

“Nobody ever wants to discuss the issues with environmental justice,” Ben-Oluwole said.

Ben-Oluwole turned in his qualifying paperwork shortly before the ending of the filing period at 4:30 p.m. Friday, bringing the total number of candidates to six in both the District B and District A races.

The full list of candidates who have qualified to run in the city elections as of noon Friday: