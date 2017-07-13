Two more persons of interest, one nicknamed “Boo,” sought in killing of woman on Olive Street

With two people in custody already in connection to the June 14 killing of a woman on Olive Street, homicide investigators are seeking the identities of two more people they want to interview about her death, New Orleans police said.

At least five men surrounded the home in the 7800 block of Olive Street shortly after 11 a.m. June 14, with one kicking at a door and others invading the alley, according to previous accounts of the shooting. Police were called to reports of a break-in that soon included gunshots, and although they arrived within minutes, 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens was already fatally shot in a bathtub in the home when they found her.

Investigators have already made two arrests — Jonathan Stone, 25, on a charge of second-degree murder, and Kenneth Murdock, 21, on a charge of principal to murder — in a shooting police now describe as retaliation of some sort for an altercation involving Stone’s brother earlier in the day.

Now, investigators are seeking to speak to two more unknown men about the case, and are hoping the public can help identify them from surveillance images. One of them, shown wearing a white shirt, is known by the nickname “Boo,” the report states.

“The two individuals depicted in the above photos are not wanted in connection with the homicide,” police said in a news release. “However, detectives feel they may have valuable information regarding the investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Thaddeus Williams, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.