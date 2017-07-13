“Action Andre” Strumer joins District B, but Johnson opts not to run; Dan Ring joins District A race

The races for the District A and B seats on the New Orleans City Council each drew additional candidates late Wednesday and Thursday morning — Dan Ring in District A and “Action Andre” Stumer in District B — and one expected candidate, Eric Johnson, announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy.

Using the moniker “Action Andre” to appear on his line on the ballot, Strumer filed to join the field for the District B seat Wednesday afternoon using an Irish Channel address. According to online profiles, Strumer is the CEO of Lost Dog Productions.

“For the last 10 months, I’ve been meeting my fellow New Orleanians, listening to their stories and struggles, needs and concerns, and hopes and frustrations of these New Orleanians, and walking the district everyday. I have heard you. And I am taking action!” Strumer wrote in a Facebook post. “Today, I have the great privilege of moving forward with the next step toward helping the people of my district B specifically, and the City of New Orleans in general.”

On Thursday morning, Ring filed his paperwork to qualify for the District A seat, after raising more than $1,000 in an online fundraising drive to cover the filing fees.

“As someone who has relocated here, I can lead in a manner that highlights the great things about the city that motivated me to move here,” Ring wrote in his appeal for support. “The change I seek is not to make this city like other cities. The change I seek is to make sure New Orleans works back to that point of originality that existed until sometime shortly after The Storm.”

Two additional candidates who have already begun campaigning publicly, Timothy David Ray and Catherine Love, both filed their paperwork to run for the District B seat as well.

Another candidate who had been on the District B campaign trail, Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, announced Wednesday afternoon that he has decided not to run for the seat after all to focus on his work at the Central City Housing Development Corporation. In his statement, Johnson also endorsed Jay H. Banks.

“After long and heartfelt conversations with my family, friends and supporters, I have decided not to run for the District B council seat. Instead, I will continue my efforts to retool the Central City Housing Development Corporation (CCHDC) where acute focus is needed over a relatively short period of time to address long standing Federal audit findings,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “While I am disappointed in having to withdraw from the race I remain concerned about the economic and social issues facing New Orleans. Of the remaining candidates, I believe Jay Banks has the practical experience to hit the ground running.”

Aylin Maklansky has yet to file her paperwork for the District A seat that she has been campaigning for, but announced that she will hold a campaign kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Mid City Yacht Club at 440 S. St. Patrick Street.

After the flurry of qualifying on Wednesday morning, the fields for most of the other City Council races remained relatively stable through early Thursday. District E Councilman James Gray drew yet another high-profile challenger, Freddie Charbonnet, who previously served on the council as a temporary appointee. District D Councilman Jared Brossett drew a third challenger, Thad Cossabone, and Coroner Jeffrey Rouse will have a rematch against challenger Dwight McKenna.

The full list of candidates who have qualified to run in the city elections as of late Thursday morning:

Charles Anderson, Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell, Desiree Charbonnet, Byron Cole, Matthew Hill, Johnese Smith Council At-Large, Division 1: Eldon Anderson, Kenneth Cutno, Helena Moreno

Eldon Anderson, Kenneth Cutno, Helena Moreno Council At-Large, Division 2: Jason Williams (incumbent, unopposed)

Jason Williams (incumbent, unopposed) Council, District A: Joe Giarrusso III, Tilman Hardy, Dan Ring, Drew Ward

Joe Giarrusso III, Tilman Hardy, Dan Ring, Drew Ward Council, District B: Jay H. Banks, Seth Bloom, Catherine Love, Timothy David Ray, Andre Strumer

Jay H. Banks, Seth Bloom, Catherine Love, Timothy David Ray, Andre Strumer Council, District C: Nadine Ramsey (incumbent), Kristen Gisleson Palmer

Nadine Ramsey (incumbent), Kristen Gisleson Palmer Council, District D: Jared Brossett (incumbent), Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, Thad Cossabone

Jared Brossett (incumbent), Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, Thad Cossabone Council, District E: James Gray (incumbent), Freddie Charbonnet, Alicia Plummer Clivens, Dawn Hebert, Cyndi Nguyen

James Gray (incumbent), Freddie Charbonnet, Alicia Plummer Clivens, Dawn Hebert, Cyndi Nguyen Sheriff: Marlin Gusman (incumbent), Freddy Brooks

Marlin Gusman (incumbent), Freddy Brooks Coroner: Jeffrey Rouse (incumbent), Dwight McKenna

Jeffrey Rouse (incumbent), Dwight McKenna Assessor: Errol Williams (incumbent), Anthony Brown

Errol Williams (incumbent), Anthony Brown Criminal Court Clerk: Arthur Morrell (incumbent, unopposed)

Arthur Morrell (incumbent, unopposed) Civil Court Clerk: Dale Atkins (incumbent, unopposed)

The qualifying period continues through the close of business today (Thursday, July 14) and again on Friday until 4:30 p.m.