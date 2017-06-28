Woman’s purse taken by trio of assailants on Magazine, police say

A woman had her purse taken by three attackers overnight on Magazine Street, New Orleans police said Wednesday morning.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was near Race and Magazine streets around 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, when three males confronted her, according to the initial NOPD report. “One of the males snatched her purse and all three males fled,” the report states.

Previously, a man was able to fend off an armed robbery attempt in Central City over the weekend, police reports show. A man in his 40s was near Loyola Avenue and Seventh Street around 7:20 p.m. Friday, June 23, when a man in a silver SUV “pointed a gun at the victim and attempted to take his back pack,” according to the report in that case. “There was a struggle and the victim was able to free himself and get away.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information in either case is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.