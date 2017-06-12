Woman stabbed to death under overpass, police say

A woman was stabbed to death Saturday morning under the Pontchartrain Expressway overpass, and investigators arrested a suspect in her death a few hours later, New Orleans police said.

Police responding to a medical call found the unresponsive woman near Calliope and Loyola streets around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, June 10, according to the initial NOPD report. She had “multiple stab wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Jules Williams, 49, was developed as a suspect and arrested on a second-degree murder warrant a few hours later, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Daniel Hiatt, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.