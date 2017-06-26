Woman robbed by assailants with assault rifle on Fontainebleau, police say

A woman was robbed by four assailants armed with an assault rifle on Fontainebleau Drive overnight, New Orleans police said Monday morning.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, pulled up to a home in the 4400 block of Fontainebleau shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, June 26, when a silver compact four-door vehicle with four young males inside pulled up alongside her, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the subjects got out of the vehicle armed with a silver assault weapon and demanded the victim’s purse,” the report states. “When another subject jumped armed out armed with an assault rifle the victim complied.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.