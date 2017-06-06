Woman robbed at gunpoint on Washington Avenue in Garden District; Oak Street employee stabbed by robber, police say

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night on Washington Avenue in the Garden District, and an employee of an Oak Street business was stabbed in a robbery shortly afterward in Carrollton, New Orleans police said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, June 5, a woman in her 20s was walking in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue when she was confronted by a man with a handgun who demanded her belongings, according to the initial NOPD report. She did as he asked, and he left, the report states.

Around 20 minutes later, a man in his 30s was in the alleyway behind the business where he worked in the 8200 block of Oak Street when a stranger demanded his wallet, according to the report in that case. “The victim said no and the perpetrator pulled out a knife and attacked the victim,” the report states. “The perpetrator then fled the scene with the victim’s wallet in an unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.