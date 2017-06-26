Vehicle taken in Dublin Street home invasion, police say

A man was forced inside his Dublin Street home at gunpoint on Thursday by an assailant who took his vehicle, New Orlenas police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was in the 900 block of Dublin Street shortly before noon Thursday, June 22, when an armed assailant forced him inside, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject told the victim to get on the floor and give him his wallet,” the report states. “The victim complied and mistakenly dropped his keys. The subject grabbed the keys and fled in the victims’ vehicle.”

Police found the vehicle crashed soon afterward, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.