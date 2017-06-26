Uptown Swingers avoid rain for annual parade

Members of the Lady Uptown Swingers dance down Magnolia street. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The second line season came to a close on Sunday, June 25 with the Uptown Swingers parade. High rain chances held off, making for a dry parade. The second line season resumes on Labor Day.
Parade goers sing along with Da Truth Brass Band. Uptown Swingers parade on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluded the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
King Keith Nobles Sr. reveals his king costume out of the Purple Rain bar on Washington avenue. Uptown Swingers parade on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluded the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
London Boss dances on top of a grave in Lafayette cemetery number two on Washington Avenue. Uptown Swingers parade on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluded the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Wilson Morehave dances to the music of Da Truth brass band on Magnolia street. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Members of the Uptown Swingers dance down Magnolia street. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Members of the Uptown Swingers dance down Magnolia street. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Members of the Uptown Swingers dance down Magnolia street. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Keith Nobles Sr., King of the Uptown Swingers, rides the float. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Members of the Lady Uptown Swingers dance out of a house on Loyola street to begin the parade. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Keith Nobles Sr., center, King of the Uptown Swingers, poses for a photograph with his dukes before the parade. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Glenis Scott, right, helps Nicoye Banks get ready for the parade. Uptown Swingers paraded on Sunday afternoon, June, 25, concluding the second line season until Labor Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)