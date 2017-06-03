Two carjackings, two armed-robbery incidents reported around Uptown overnight, police say

Four different armed robbery incidents were reported within three hours Friday night around the Uptown area, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, a woman in her 50s was in the 1800 block of Constantinople Street when two strangers with handguns accosted her, according to the initial NOPD report. They demanded her keys and money, and when she handed it over, they drove off in her vehicle, the report states.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a man in his 20s was parking in the 4600 block of South Johnson Street when another vehicle pulled up, blocked him in, and two armed men got out, according to the report in that case. They “pulled the victim out of his vehicle and demanded his property,” and one of them drove off in his vehicle — a white 2016 Kia Altima with Louisiana license plate “785 AFP,” the report in that case states.

Around 11:50 p.m., three people — a man and a woman in their 20s, and another man in his 30s — were near Dante and Green streets when they “were approached by two males and a female who pointed guns at them and demanded their property,” the report in that case states. “The victims complied. The subjects fled with two wallets and a purse.”

Finally, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s was in the 1500 block of Broadway Street when two armed men exited a light-colored SUV and demanded his phone, the report in that case states. “The victim tossed the phone to the ground as a vehicle passed by, and the subjects fled without the victim’s phone,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.