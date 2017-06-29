Two arrested, numerous guns seized in Broadmoor drug busts

Two men were arrested and a large quantity of drugs, guns and money were seized in separate recent busts on Jena and Milan streets in the Broadmoor neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

On June 20, NOPD investigators with the Uptown-based Second District were in the 3100 block of Milan Street when they saw a white Honda Accord believed to be associated with several automobile break-ins, according to the NOPD news release. A man got out of the Accord, went into a house in the block, and the Accord drove away, out of sight of the observing officers, the report states.

Inside the house, the officers found Jonathan Williams, 26, in possession of a .357 magnum revolver with a laser sight and some marijuana, according to the release. They then searched the home and found four more guns — “a Micro Draco 7.62mmx39mm assault rifle, Glock 43 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Cobra FS380 .380 semi-automatic handgun, and a Kahr CM9 9mm semi-automatic handgun” — in Williams’ bedroom, the report states, so they charged him with multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In the bedroom occupied by his 47-year-old mother, Shelita Williams, the officers found two more guns — “a Glock 22 .40 semi-automatic handgun and a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun which was reported stolen from Orleans Parish,” the report states. Finally, they also found an eighth gun, “a Ruger GP100 .357 Magnum revolver which was reported stolen from St. Tammany Parish,” the report states.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Shelita Williams on charges of possession of stolen firearms, but she has not been arrested because she is undergoing medical treatment, police have said.

Meanwhile, Second District detectives also completed a two-month investigation into alleged drug activity in the 3800 block of Jena Street with the arrest of 24-year-old Steven Johnson. After searching his home, they found 46.4 grams of marijuana, 3.6 grams of powder cocaine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, three vials of THC oil, one Tramadol pill and a Glock 23C .40 semi-automatic handgun recently reported stolen from the 800 block of Octavia Street, the report on his arrest states.

“Officers also located 13 7.62mm rounds, six .45 rounds, 26 .40 rounds, $1,259 in cash, $380 in counterfeit U.S. currency and numerous items that are used in the sale and distribution of narcotics,” the report states.

Johnson was not at home at the time of the search, but surrendered to detectives June 21. He is charged with marijuana distribution, cocaine distribution, possession of tramadol, possession of a weapon while in possession of narcotics and possession of stolen property, the report states. No booking photo of Johnson was available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

