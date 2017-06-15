This Week at The Broad: Fast Cars & Rap Stars

Sponsored by

This Week at The Broad, we venture deeper and deeper still into the summer movie season. As the thermostat at home struggles to keep up with the scorching heat, we feature two highly-anticipated films about two wildly different worlds.

ALL EYEZ ON ME is the long-awaited Tupac Shakur biopic starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. in a performance that is absolutely uncanny. Trying to portray one of the greatest rappers of all time is quite the feat, but this looks to be a film that shows all the sides to a truly complex and talented performer.

CARS 3 is the latest film from Pixar, the gold standard in animation in the US. In the continuing adventures of Lightning McQueen and the gang, a new challenger emerges that is stronger and faster than ever before. If you are getting some Rocky 4 vibes from that description you are not alone, for this promises to be a great comeback story that people of all ages will love.

IT COMES AT NIGHT and WONDER WOMAN both stay at The Broad for another week and Wonder Woman continues to be one of the most amazing runs of a film we’ve had. 10 straight nights of sold-out screenings came to an end last night, and we expect more crowds this weekend. As with all of our summer blockbusters we recommend you buy early either from TheBroadTheater.com or via Fandango.

SHOWTIMES

IT COMES AT NIGHT

Friday – Sunday: 11:10 AM 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:30 PM 9:35 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:30 PM 9:35 PM

Thursday: 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:30 PM 9:35 PM

WONDER WOMAN

Friday – Sunday, Thursday: 10:30 AM 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

CARS 3

Friday – Sunday: 11:20 AM 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:50 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 11:20 AM 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:50 PM

ALL EYEZ ON ME

Friday – Sunday, Thursday: 10:40 AM 1:30 PM 4:20 PM 7:10 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:20 PM 7:10 PM 10:00 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008