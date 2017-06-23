This Week at The Broad: Can One Song Save Your Life?

Sponsored by

This week we have a most strange and unusual situation. Our biggest movie is opening on a Wednesday instead of Friday. This gives us five glorious days to play whatever the heck we want, so we have two films for you to check out in limited release.

BAND AID is the directorial debut of Zoe Lister-Jones, and as an actress known for her strong work in independent film, she has called in a murderer’s row of comedic talent for this one. It’s a tale of martial woe being solved the only way they know how, by starting a band. This one is sure to be the cure for any case of summertime blues.

ICAROS: A VISION is a mind-bending adventure into the heart of darkness fueled by psychedelics stored deep in the jungle. With cautious use of CGI to explore the inner workings of the mind, this is one of those films that slowly draws you in and refuses to let go. This movie plays from Friday through Monday only so don’t miss out.

Opening on Wednesday, BABY DRIVER is the latest film from Edgar Wright (SHAUN OF THE DEAD, HOT FUZZ, DON’T) and is sure to continue his long standing trend of making visual feasts for your consumption. Focusing on a getaway driver who has to listen to music to focus, it’s the kind of premise that demands awesome chase scenes set to an amazing soundtrack. We don’t know if you’ve heard, but we have a killer sound system here so be prepared to have your eyes and ears assaulted with pure joy with this one.

ALL EYEZ ON ME, CARS 3, and WONDER WOMAN all stay on our schedule this week. For you fans of animation, we have heard news of minions of the horizon. Stay tuned for more details.

SHOWTIMES

WONDER WOMAN

Friday – Sunday: 10:30 AM 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

ALL EYEZ ON ME

Friday – Sunday: 10:40 AM 1:30 PM 4:20 PM 7:10 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:20 PM 7:10 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 10:40 AM 1:30 PM 4:20 PM 7:10 PM 10:00 PM

CARS 3

Friday – Sunday: 11:20 AM 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:50 PM

Thursday: 11:10 AM 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:50 PM

BAND AID

Friday: 11:30 AM 1:30 PM 3:30 PM 5:30 PM 9:30 PM

Saturday: 1:30 PM 3:30 PM 5:30 PM 7:30 PM

Sunday: 1:30 PM 5:30 PM 7:30 PM 9:30 PM

Monday: 3:30 PM 5:30 PM 7:30 PM 9:30 PM

Tuesday: 1:10 PM 3:10 PM 10:10 PM

ICAROS: A VISION

Friday: 7:30 PM

Saturday: 9:30 PM

Sunday: 3:30 PM

Monday: 1:30 PM

BABY DRIVER

Tuesday: 7:40 PM

Wednesday: 2:30 PM 4:55 PM 7:20 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 2:30 PM 4:55 PM 7:20 PM 9:40 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008