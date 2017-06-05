Suspect turns himself in after shooting on Upperline Street, police say

A suspect turned himself in to police following in a Saturday-night double shooting on Upperline Street in the Freret neighborhood, New Orleans police said, while the shooting of another man on South Liberty Street in Central City remains under investigation.

Quinnon Adams, 33, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one of illegal use of a firearm after the shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the 2900 block of Upperline Street. According to a NOPD report:

The victims were in the rear yard of the residence with Adams, when the subject brandished a .40 caliber Ruger and began to fire at the victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Through further investigation, officers learned one of victims was struck in the neck, groin and thigh area while the second victim was struck in the hip. The suspect then fled the location and relocated to 2800 block of Baronne Street where he called police to report shooting someone. During apprehension, Adams was still in possession of the firearm used in the shooting.

Also on Saturday, a man in his 60s was sitting in a vehicle in the 2100 block of South Liberty Street around 12:20 p.m. when he was wounded by gunfire, according to the NOPD report in that case. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.