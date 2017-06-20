Suspect sought in robbery, stabbing of Oak Street restaurant employee

Police have identified a 53-year-old man as the suspect in the robbery and stabbing of an Oak Street restaurant employee, and are hoping the public can help locate him.

The victim, an employee of a new restaurant on Oak Street near the corner of Dublin Street, was taking the trash out in an alleyway behind the building around 11:40 p.m. June 5 when he was confronted by a man with a knife who demanded his wallet, said NOPD Sgt. Perrin Gaines, who supervises violent-crime investigations in the Second District. The two began to struggle until the attacker cut the victim several times, then grabbed his wallet from his pants pocket and ran off on Dublin Street, Gaines said.

After police released images of the struggle, a CrimeStoppers tip helped police identify 53-year-old Raymond Shaw as the suspect, Gaines said. Investigators obtained a warrant for Shaw’s arrest, but have not been able to locate him although he is believed to live nearby, Gaines said at a recent weekly meeting of the Second District’s ranking officers.

Shaw is described as more than 6 feet tall with a graying goatee, last seen wearing a black Kangol hat, dark clothing, black-and-white Nike tennis shoes and a watch on his right arm, police have said.

Anyone who can help locate Shaw is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to Detective Michael DiMarco, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.