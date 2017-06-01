Surveillance-video image of Belfast Street robbery suspect released

The suspect in the robbery of a woman getting home from work on Belfast Street last month was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and investigators are hoping the public can help identify him, New Orleans police said.

The victim was returning home from work around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21, in the 8500 block of Belfast Street when a man armed with a black semi-automatic handgun confronted her, according to a NOPD report.

“The suspect demanded the victim give him her money and she handed over $50 in cash,” the report states. “He demanded more and she refused, then she began screaming and ran away. The suspect fled down Joliet Street.”

The suspect is described as a thin, 6-foot-tall black man in his 40s with a mustache, wearing “a dark baseball cap, white shirt with embroidery, blue jean shorts and a backpack,” the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.