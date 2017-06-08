St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue begins restoration project

Officials from the Archdiocese of New Orleans held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday morning to celebrate the launch of a $6.2 million renovation project at the historic St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue.

The ceremony was led by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond, Monsignor Christopher H. Nalty, and capital campaign chair Michael Riess.

An anonymous donor has also pledged a challenge grant of $500,000 to $1 million for the project.

Click to see a drone video that shows the top of the St. Stephen steeple.