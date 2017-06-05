Six armed robberies reported around Uptown New Orleans on Sunday

At the conclusion of a weekend already marked by record-breaking violence in New Orleans, six armed robberies — including two carjackings — were reported within 24 hours around Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, a man in his 30s was in the 4300 block of State Street drive when three unknown men jumped out of a Jeep and took his vehicle at gunpoint, according to the report in that case. The vehicle is a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Louisiana license plate “WUN 756,” according to the report.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman both in their late 20s were in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Amelia Street when two strangers with a gun knocked on a window, according to the report in that case. “The victims fled in their vehicle and the subjects did not get anything,” the report states.

Around 2:30 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was walking in the 2700 block of St. Thomas Street when a man with a gun approached from behind, took her purse and left in an unknown white vehicle, the report in that case states.

Around 2:45 a.m., a man in his 30s was in the 1300 block of St. Andrew Street when he was confronted by a man with a gun who took his cell phone and wallet, then ordered him to walk away, according to the report in that case.

Around 11:20 a.m., a woman in her 20s was walking on St. Charles Avenue near the overpass when two assailants with guns approached from behind and took her belongings, according to the report in that case.

Finally, around 11:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 2200 block of Magazine when two men approached on either side, and the man on the driver’s side drew a gun and demanded his wallet and the vehicle, the report in that case states. The victim obeyed them and they left in the vehicle, a white 2006 Toyota Sequoia with license plate “OPH 381,” the report states.

Four other armed-robbery incidents were reported around Uptown since Friday, bringing the weekend’s total to 10.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.