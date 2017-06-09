Repaving project on St. Charles Avenue to cause continued lane closures this weekend

Contractors on the St. Charles Avenue repaving project will be restriping a section of the road between Louisiana Avenue and Third Street over the weekend, causing ongoing lane closures, the city announced.
For details, see the announcement by Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office:
The City of New Orleans construction contractor, Boh Bros. Construction, LLC, will continue to work extended hours from 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 9 to complete striping on St. Charles Avenue between Louisiana Avenue and Third Street. The current east and westbound low lane (sidewalk side) closures on St. Charles Avenue from Third to Felicity Streets will remain in place during these extended hours.
Public safety is our top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near active construction sites and detours.
The $4.3 million St. Charles Avenue repaving project calls for removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replacing it with new, smooth pavement; repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb; installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb; and installing ramps at intersections.