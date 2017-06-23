‘Power Coalition’ to host listening session about community issues

A Power Coalition of community organizations will hold a listening session in Central City about issues facing the community. The Power Coalition session will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashé Cultural Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Power Coalition organizations include Women with a Vision, Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children (FFLIC), VAYLA New Orleans, Voice of the Experienced (VOTE), Stand With Dignity, and The Jeremiah Group.

The listening session will be followed by a mix & mingle featuring food and music. For more information, call (225) 773-1530.