Owen Courreges: New Orleans in 2017 is becoming a much better place to live — for murderers

Is there somebody you’re furious with? An embezzling partner, perhaps? An unfaithful lover? A guy who drove too slow in the fast lane?

Well, allow me to present a now-viable option to the quandary of dealing with these miscreants. Murder! Murder will eliminate the problem immediately. Statistics show that over 99% of murdered persons are rendered perfectly innocuous.

Now I know what you’re thinking – yet another snake oil salesman with a silvery tongue. There’s got to be a catch, right? You’ve probably heard that, according to those G-men down at the FBI, the national homicide clearance rate is about 62 percent. That’s roughly two-thirds. You wouldn’t want to play those odds, would you? No gambling man would!

Thankfully for you would-be murderers, the clearance rate in New Orleans as of 2016 stood at a scant 26.3 percent. That means there’s only about a one-in-four chance of getting caught. And those cleared cases are probably the low hanging fruit; with a modicum of intelligence, preparation, and adept execution, your chances of getting away with murder are virtually assured!

Now, it wasn’t always this way, mind you. In 2010, the year Mayor Landrieu entered office, the city’s murder clearance rate stood at 54.1 percent. That figure was slightly lower than the national clearance rate, but still formidable. Your average murderer would still be caught. I wouldn’t play those odds.

But now, all potential murderers are on notice. It’s open season. If you’re going to act on any of your grudges, dear readers, now is definitely the time.

The reason for this change is ought to be apparent. The city has just decided that catching murderers isn’t much of a priority. In April, a Times-Picayune investigation revealed that the NOPD’s homicide division “had 29 active detectives in May 2014, but has atrophied to only three cold-case investigators and 16 detectives in the rotation still catching new cases.”

That’s right; in three years, the homicide division’s staffing is down by more than a third in one of the nation’s most notorious murder capitals. We’re only three resignations away from having a pitiful baker’s dozen for a homicide department. Meanwhile, working conditions have become absolutely atrocious.

“Everybody up there wants out,” an anonymous homicide detective told the Times-Picayune. “Homicide used to be the elite. But we are completely broken.”

Now, one would think that with reduced staffing and deteriorating work conditions, additional efforts would be made to retain existing homicide detectives and compensate them for an increased work load. Nope. Pay hikes have been rejected and homicide detectives are not receiving additional overtime. The mayor has responded to a murder crisis by doing absolutely nothing.

At the same time, crime is getting worse. This past Saturday had the distinction of being the most bloody day in 2017, with 13 people shot in five separate shootings.

The unusually awful weekend left public officials scrambling to assuage public fears at a hastily scheduled press conference held at NOPD headquarters on Sunday. Their words brought new meaning to the word “unhelpful.”

“We will catch you, and you will pay for the horrible crimes you’ve committed,” Chief Michael Harrison impotently admonished criminals, as though he actually had the resources to investigate shootings and thereby enforce the laws against gunning down our fellow human beings.

Mayor Landrieu, also on hand, proposed that people simply stop murdering each other. “We’re going to have to change who we are, how we are and how we act,” Landrieu mused in a Pollyannaish flourish, as though spreading the blame to everyone was somehow helpful (or honest).

The policies of this administration are plainly responsible for the problem. Landrieu enacted a hiring freeze while simultaneously denying raises and overtime to homicide detectives. At the same time, the population of New Orleans continued to increase (albeit incrementally) and the murder rate stayed stubbornly high (in fact, it increased by 7% last year).

The result – sharply fewer homicide detectives, a drastically reduced clearance rate, and significantly more murders – was practically preordained.

We can speculate as to Landrieu’s motives for de-prioritizing crime. He appears to have dedicated a huge amount of his attention to improving the city’s fiscal situation to the exclusion of other concerns. He doesn’t seem to realize that obtaining a decent bond rating at the expense of public safety is cold comfort in the midst of a murder wave.

Of course, for those of you already scheming to murder that neighbor who keeps dumping his leaves over the fence, all of this is welcome news. The city is comically ill-equipped to deal with homicides. Meanwhile, despite a critical situation demanding substantive reform, and the mayor and the chief of police are spouting platitudes. They might as well be whispering words of encouragement to anybody with a gun and an axe to grind.

Landrieu recently said that “’smart people can do more than one thing at a time.” Clearly, Landrieu isn’t the type who can simultaneously walk and chew gum. Would it be so hard to hire a dozen veteran homicide detectives and actually begin to really tackle this problem? Or are Landrieu’s personal obsessions so paramount that nothing can be done?

Reform is definitely not the horizon, so there’s no need to shelve any murder schemes yet. The free-for-all will linger. Right now, it’s just a question of how atrocious it will be.

Owen Courrèges, a New Orleans attorney and resident of the Garden District, offers his opinions for UptownMessenger.com on Mondays. He has previously written for the Reason Public Policy Foundation.