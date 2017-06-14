One man robbed, another shot near Carrollton Avenue overnight, police say

One man was robbed Tuesday afternoon, and another man was shot overnight within blocks of Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, a man in his 30s was near Dublin and Edinburgh when he was confronted by three armed assailants who demanded his belongings, according to the initial NOPD report. “They made the victim get on the ground, took his computer and bag then fled,” the report states.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the 7900 block of Olive Street (near Fern) for reports of gunfire and found “bullet casings and blood on the ground,” according to the report in that case. A man in his 20s then “showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds and refused to give the police any information,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.