Maple Street Book Shop extends final closing sale until June 30

Maple Street Book Shop has extended its final closing sale until June 30, with all used books half off and all new books 20 percent off, and a new order of the shop’s legendary “Fight the Stupids” merchandise in stock.
For more information, see the information from the shop below:
Maple Street Book Shop closing extended until June 30th!
Saying Goodbye is hard, y’all! As we live out the final days of the store, we’ve decided to continue being open until the end of the month, through Friday, June 30th. Until then we will be continuing our Final Clearance Sale!
All used books are 50% off.
All new books are 20% off.
All books, including new releases, are part of the sale.
Unfortunately, we will not be able to place any more special orders.
Newly back in stock, we have our classic Fight The Stupids tote bags in both a small and larger size. Small totes are $10 while the large ones are $12. These are perfect for making groceries and avoiding using plastic bags!
We’ve also just received a new order of brightly colored Maple Street t-shirts. All shirts are printed on super comfy and soft Next Level Apparel shirts!