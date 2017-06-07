Man stabbed on Thalia Street, police say

A man in his 50s was stabbed Tuesday afternoon on Thalia Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the 2100 block of Thalia, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim was approached from behind by a homeless male known in the area,” the report states. “The subject stabbed the victim multiple times.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition was not known immediately afterward, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.