Man shot with BB gun at Claiborne/Carrollton intersection, police say

A man was shot with a BB gun on Sunday morning at the busy intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and South Claiborne, New Orleans police said.

The shooting took place shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, June 11, according to the NOPD records. After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.