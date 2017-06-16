Man shot to death on South Carrollton; related shooting kills another man in Treme

After one man was gunned down Thursday night on South Carrollton Avenue, another man was shot to death about 20 minutes later in a related shooting in Treme, New Orleans police said.

The first shooting took place at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, June 16, near South Carrollton and Earhart Boulevard, according to police. Officers found “an unidentified male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the body lying in the street,” the report states. “EMS rendered medical care and transported the victim to the hospital, [but] he died from his injuries.”

The second shooting was at 11:33 p.m. at North Johnson and Bienville streets in the Treme area, police said. There, they found “a 28-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the body lying in the rear seat of a black Honda Civic,” the report states. “He was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Another victim, a 26-year-old man, showed up at a hospital in a private vehicle with a non-fatal gunshot wound shortly afterward, the report states.

“Upon further investigation, it was identified that the two shooting incidents were connected,” the reports state. “Investigation into this incident is ongoing,” the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a Detective Leonard Bendy, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.