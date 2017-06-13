Man shot on Martin Luther King Boulevard, police say

A man was injured Monday night in a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in the 4200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, when he was shot, according to the initial NOPD report. “Initial reports show a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh,” said NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.