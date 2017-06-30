Man robbed of tools at gunpoint on Marengo Street, police say

A man was robbed of tools from his van at gunpoint Thursday afternoon on Marengo Street near the river, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was confronted by two unknown men with a gun around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the 700 block of Marengo Street, according to the initial NOPD report. They ordered him away from his van, then took tools out of the back of it and left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.