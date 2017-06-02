Man robbed of Jeep at gunpoint on Walmsley, police say

A man was robbed of his Jeep at gunnpoint Thursday evening on Walmsley Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was unlocking his vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the 4200 block of Walmsley Avenue when “an unknown male jumped out of a tan vehicle,” according to the initial NOPD. “The subject pointed a gun at the victim and jumped into his vehicle and fled.”

The vehicle was a 2008 Jeep Compass with Louisiana license place TTZ818, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.