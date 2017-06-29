Second man arrested in connection with Olive Street homicide, police say

A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman inside an Olive Street home earlier this month, New Orleans police said.

Kenneth Murdock, 21, is charged with principal to second-degree murder following his arrest Tuesday morning in connection with the June 14 homicide in the 7800 block of Olive Street, according to a NOPD report.

Police responding to a complaint of a possible break-in at a home there heard gunshots on the way, then found the body of an unresponsive woman inside the home, police have said. The woman, 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Murdock was apprehended at his residence, which is also located on Olive Street in the Second District,” the report states.

Police had previously arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Stone on a count of second-degree murder, alleging that Ketchens was killed in retaliation for her role in an altercation earlier that day with Stone’s brother, according to our partners with The New Orleans Advocate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.