Lake Charles reverend to host ‘A Course in Miracles’ workshop Uptown

The Rev. Myron Jones, O.M.C, an ordained minister who facilitates a weekly study group in Lake Charles, La., and lectures widely about the landmark tome, “A Course in Miracles,” will conduct an afternoon workshop, “The Three Steps to Awakening,” on Saturday, June 17.

The workshop will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center, located at 3722 St. Charles Ave. The fee is $75.

Jones has been an avid student of the Course for over 35 years. The spiritual book, co-written by Helen Schucman and William Thetford and published in 1976 by the Foundation for Inner Peace, serves as a guide for personal transformation. “A Course in Miracles” presents a thought system that questions traditional concepts of truth and illusion, stating that God is the only truth: perfect, unchanging, unchangeable, extending only love, who cannot be understood from a dualistic perspective.

After author Marianne Williamson’s 1992 appearance on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” to discuss “A Course in Miracles,” two million copies sold. The book has been translated into 22 languages and spawned countless study groups.

Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center hosts two free, weekly, “A Course in Miracles” (ACIM) discussion groups on Wednesday evening and Sunday morning. Visit unityneworleans.org for more information.