Images released in robbery of Oak Street employee cut by assailant

NOPD needs the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated battery in the 1200 block of Dublin Street.

According to New Orleans Police, the victim reported that on Monday (June 5) at approximately 11:40 a.m., he was taking out the trash behind his place of employment when he was approached by an unknown black male who demanded his wallet.

The victim refused, and the unknown male attacked him with a knife. The two struggled for several seconds and the perpetrator cut the victim multiple times. He eventually was able to grab the victim’s wallet from his pants pocket and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s, 6’3″- 6’4″ tall with a brown complexion and a graying goatee. He was wearing a black Kangol hat, black clothing, black and white Nike tennis shoes, and a watch on his right arm.

If you have any information regarding the identity if this suspect, please call the Second District at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.