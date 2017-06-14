Woman found shot to death inside home on Olive Street, police say

A woman was shot to death late Wednesday morning inside a home on Olive Street in Gert Town, New Orleans police said.

Police were called to a complaint of “possible forced entry into a residence” near the 7800 block of Olive (between Fern and Lowerline streets) at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, according to a NOPD report.

“En route to the location, officers received a call of shots fired in the same area,” according to the report. “Upon arrival at about 11:15 a.m., officers discovered inside the residence the unresponsive body of a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Another man was injured in a shooting overnight in the same block of Olive Street, but police have not said whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.