Five wounded in four shootings around Uptown on Saturday and Sunday

Five people were wounded in four separate shootings on Saturday and Sunday in Uptown neighborhoods from Annunciation Street through Central City and up to Airline Highway, New Orleans police said.

Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, a man in his 40s was walking in the 800 block of Felicity Street (near Annunciation) “when a black Mercedes Benz pulled up,” the report in that case states. “A known subject got out of the passenger’s side and opened fire striking the victim. He was taken to the hospital via EMS, listed in stable condition.”

Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, two men in their 20s were driving on Airline Highway near Palmetto Street when another vehicle pulled alongside and began shooting at them, the report in that case states. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance and listed in stable condition, the report states.

Around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 50s was found in the 3900 block of Fourth Street with a gunshot wound, and taken to the hospital afterward in stable condition, according to the initial report in that case.

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, another man in his 50s was near Jackson Avenue and South Robertson streets when he heard gunfire and ran to hide under a house, the report in that case states. “He realized he was shot and walked to the hospital,” the report states. “He was very uncooperative with police.”

Also on Sunday, shortly before 3 a.m., five people ranging in age from 13 to 49 were in a house in the 2700 block of South Claiborne when they heard a knock at the back door. A man in his 40s went to answer it, and “a tall heavy set black female armed with a gun forced her way inside the residence,” the report states. “She demanded money and made [him] bring her around while she searched.”

Two older adults made it out the front door to a gas station to call police, and the intruder left without taking anything, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.