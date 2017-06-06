Construction begins on South Galvez Street reconfiguration project in Central City

The stretch of South Galvez Street that connects Toledano Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood will be completely rebuilt and repaved in a $5.4 million project that will also reduce it from two vehicular lanes in either direction to one car lane and one bike lane on each side, New Orleans officials said.

The project broke ground last week, and will cause detours and lane closures as it proceeds, city officials said. For details, see the complete news release from the city of New Orleans below:

Today, Mayor Mitch Landrieu joined City and State officials, and community stakeholders to break ground on the $5.4 million S. Galvez Street Reconstruction Project. In the Hoffman Triangle Neighborhood, construction will stretch from Toledano Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“The S. Galvez Street Reconstruction Project is a significant step in better positioning the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood and our city for the future,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “Fixing our aging infrastructure isn’t just a top priority, it’s absolutely essential to the long-term economic growth and sustainability of New Orleans.”

The S. Galvez Street Reconstruction Project will be a full reconstruction of the roadway, including replacement of the existing sewer, water and drainage lines; installing water absorbent concrete (pervious pavement) parking lanes, which reduces the amount of water that requires pumping and processing by the City’s storm water drainage system; narrowing the width of the existing roadway from 35 ft. to 26 ft.; and reconfiguring the roadway from two travel lanes and one parking lane in each direction, to one travel lane, one dedicated bicycle lane, and one parking lane in each direction.

Sewerage & Water Board Executive Director Cedric Grant said, “We’re excited to break ground on S. Galvez Street. This $5.4 million reconstruction project has been a long time coming and is just the beginning of the many infrastructure improvements the Hoffman Triangle Neighborhood is going to see.”

District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell said, “For years, those on and around South Galvez have been anxiously awaiting the reconstruction of this street. I share with them and the entire Hoffman Community the excitement that this project brings and the continued redevelopment of the neighborhood that will follow.”

Louisiana Office of Community Development Executive Director Pat Forbes said, “The Galvez Street groundbreaking is an important step in revitalizing a neighborhood that was hard hit by Hurricane Katrina. By dedicating $5 million in disaster recovery funding to this project, the City of New Orleans is making a continued commitment to bringing struggling neighborhoods back, helping to revitalize the area and boost additional investments.”

Hoffman Triangle Neighborhood Association President Pastor Kenneth Thompson said, “Galvez St. has always been a major artery, both culturally and commercially in the Hoffman Triangle. We rejoice that its decline has been halted and the restoration has begun. Thanks to the administration for promises kept.”

Urban Impact Ministries Executive Director Pastor John Gerhardt said, “We at Urban Impact Ministries are very excited about the reconstruction of Galvez St. This street that once wreaked havoc on automobiles will now be central to the continued rebuilding and restoration of our neighborhood.”

Funding for the S. Galvez Street Reconstruction Project comes from the Disaster Community Development Block Grant (D-CDBG). It was designed by GEC, Inc. and is being constructed by Command Construction. Construction on S. Galvez Street is anticipated to be complete in spring 2018.

During construction, residents can expect to experience temporary impacts such as limited access to areas within the construction zone, movement of heavy equipment and elevated noise levels. Residents are urged to pay attention to construction safety signage and remain outside of designated construction areas. The City and its contractor will minimize impacts and keep residents well informed of construction activities.

For more information about the S. Galvez Street Reconstruction Project or the Capital Improvement Program, please visit: roadwork.nola.gov.