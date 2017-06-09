Armed robberies attempted on Annunciation, General Ogden overnight, police say

One victim of armed robbers scared his attackers off by screaming on Annunciation Street, and another victim outran his assailants to escape them on General Ogden Street overnight, New Orleans police said Friday morning.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, June 8, a man in his 20s was in the 1400 block of Annunciation Street when he was confronted by two young assailants, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the juveniles pointed an unknown object at the victim and demanded he empty his pockets,” the report states. “At that time the victim started screaming very loudly and then both subjects fled on foot to a 2006 Toyota Sequoia parked on Euterpe Street.”

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a man in his 40s stopped at General Ogden and Edinburgh streets to remove a rock from his tire, and two men and a woman walked up, according to the report in that case. One of them put a pistol to his head, so he took off running, with one of the assailants chasing him for a block, the report states. Meanwhile, the other two took his wallet and other items out of the vehicle, and then all three attackers left, the report states.

Also on Thursday, a woman managed to fight off a group of people who tried to steal her bag on St. Charles Avenue. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was on St. Charles near Terpsichore around 8 p.m. when a group of four or five males tried to take her bag, but she struggled with them until they gave up and fled, the report in that case states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.