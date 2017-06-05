Advertiser: Five Activities Guaranteed to Keep Your Family Active This Summer

School’s out for summer! It’s time to take advantage of the great weather and activities that make summer one of the most anticipated seasons. If you’re looking for quality programming and events to keep your family active and make this summer memorable, consider visiting your neighborhood park, pool, or rec center.

Every summer NORD provides residents of New Orleans with an array of quality programming, classes, and events, all at no cost. From swimming lessons, family game nights, fishing, canoeing, summer sports leagues, piano, and dance lessons. There is something for everyone.

Here are the top five activities guaranteed to keep you and your family active this summer:

Summer Camps

41 youth summer camps (ages 4-12) offer programming with a wide array of academic, cultural and recreational activities, including field trips and water safety classes. Free breakfast and lunch is provided.

Swim Lessons and open swim opportunities at 15 pools across the City

Patrons of all ages and abilities participate in guided activities that emphasize water safety, survival skills, and foundational swimming concepts in a safe and fun environment. Pools are open daily for recreational and leisure swim as well.

Fishing and Canoeing at Joe W. Brown Park

Joe W. Brown Park sits on 54 acres of urban oasis and features outdoor picnic areas, a walking trail and lagoon. Canoeing and fishing lessons, as well as birdwatching, and walking opportunities are available daily and open to all.

Tennis

Atkinson-Stern and Joe W. Brown tennis centers provide weekly lessons and fitness classes throughout the summer. Participants have an opportunity to learn the game, or improve physical skills. Opportunities are available for all ages and abilities.

Piano lessons

Piano lessons are offered at Rec Centers across the city, providing residents of all ages the opportunity to get started on the piano; learn piano theory, piano scales, and piano modes; improve counting, and learn popular songs while developing improvisational skills.

There are lots of summer programs and events taking place across the City that your family will love. To find out more, please visit http://nordc.org/summer/. Summers are better at NORD!