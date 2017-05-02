Woman’s attempt to sell pills turns to robbery on Broadway; home invaders seek drugs on Zimpel, police say

A young woman was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell pills at a Broadway Street home overnight, and three men were robbed in a Zimpel Street home shortly afterward by an armed intruder looking for drugs, New Orleans police said Tuesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, a 23-year-old woman “negotiated to sell pills to an unknown subject” and took him to her home in the 2000 block of Broadway Street (near Spruce), according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject went to his car to get his wallet and returned with two unknown subjects,” the report states. “They forced the victim to lay on the floor, stole $800 and 17 pills then fled.”

Around 1 a.m., three men — one age 40, one in his late 30s, and one in his early 20s — were inside a home in the 7900 block of Zimpel (near Fern) when an armed man in a black mask kicked in the door, demanding money and drugs, according to the report in that case.

“Two other suspects came in, searched the residence and took two laptops, wallets, and $1,800 in cash, then fled the scene,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.