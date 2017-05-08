Woman struggles with purse snatcher on Loyola Avenue, police say

A woman walking in the Milan neighborhood fought off a man who stole her purse from her overnight, New Orleans police said Monday morning.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking near Loyola Avenue and Milan Street 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, when a stranger grabbed her from behind and “put her in a bear hug,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“A struggle ensued at which time the victim fell to the ground,” the report states. “Upon getting up she noticed the male had her purse. The male fled in unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.