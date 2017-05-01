Two wounded in shooting on Hickory Street

Two men sitting on a porch on Hickory Street in Carrollton were wounded by gunfire Sunday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

The victims, two men ages 28 and 31, were sitting on a porch at Eagle and Hickory around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 30, when an unknown assailant “approached and opened fire,” according to the initial NOPD report.

The younger man was grazed by bullets twice, and the 31-year-old was hit by one of gunshots, the report states. Both were treated at the hospital for their injuries, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.