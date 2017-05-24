Two, ages 19 and 11, injured in shooting in Central City, police say

Two young victims were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening on Freret Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victims — one 19, and the other 11 — were in the 1500 block of Freret (near Martin Luther King Boulevard) shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, when gunfire erupted from a vehicle nearby, according to the initial NOPD report. The older teen was shot in the right leg, and the younger boy was hit in the left thigh, and both were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney.

In a separate incident, a man in his 20s was talking with friends at South Claiborne and Toledano shortly before 11:30 p.m. “when an unknown subject stabbed the victim and ran,” according to the report in that case. “The victim was transported by private conveyance to a local hospital.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.