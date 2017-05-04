Woman beaten with gun in LaSalle armed robbery; teen stabbed on Toledano, police say

One woman was beaten in the face with a gun in an armed-robbery attempt on LaSalle Street on Wednesday afternoon, and a teen girl was stabbed in another case that involved a robbery, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, a 27-year-old woman was in the 3200 block of LaSalle Street (near Harmony Street) when a man approached from behind and asked if she wanted to buy drugs, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject then produced a black gun from his rear pants pocket and demanded her money,” the report states. “The victim told the subject she didn’t have any money at which time a struggle ensued over the gun. The subject then struck the victim several times in the face with the gun before fleeing the scene.”

Around 7:30 p.m., two 14-year-old girls got into a fight in the 3000 block of Toledano Street (near South Roman), when one of them “pulled out an unknown object, possibly a razor blade, and slashed the victim,” states the report in that case, which is classified as an armed robbery in the NOPD major offense log. “The victim was transported to a local hospital and the perpetrator was arrested on the scene.”

The name of the arrested teen in the Toledano Street case is not being released by Uptown Messenger because of her age.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.