Tipitina’s to host Instruments A Comin’ fundraiser and outdoor festival

Instruments A Comin’ is here!
Come celebrate with us at 501 Napoleon Ave.
This uniquely New Orleans festivity begins at 6:00 PM with an outdoor festival, silent auction, marching band battles between St. Aug, Edna Karr, Lake Area High, and Sci Academy, and will be rounded out with a performance by the Tipitina’s Interns.
An indoor concert at Tipitina’s follows at 8:00 PM with all proceeds used to support New Orleans public school band programs. This year will feature performances by Galactic, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, The New Orleans Suspects, Rory Danger and the Danger Dangers, Cha Wa, The Nth Power, and more.