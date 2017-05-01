Tipitina’s to host Instruments A Comin’ fundraiser and outdoor festival

Tipitina’s will hold their annual “Instruments A Comin'” fundraiser and outdoor festival tonight (Monday, May 1) with an outdoor battle of the marching bands and an indoor benefit concert to help provide musical instruments to New Orleans public schools.

The outdoor festival with marching bands from St. Augustine, Edna Karr, Lake Area High and Sci Academy will begin at 6 p.m. outside Tipitina’s at 501 Napoleon Avenue. At 8 p.m., the event moves indoors with performances by Galactic, Walter “Wolfman” Washington and many more artists.

For more information, see the announcement below: