Three wounded in weekend shootings around Uptown neighborhoods, police say

Three people were wounded in shooting believed to have taken place in Uptown neighborhoods from Central City to Annunciation Street over the weekend, New Orleans police said.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, May 12, a man in his late 20s was standing near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Freret Street when a vehicle pulled up and gunfire broke out, according to the initial NOPD report. The victim tried to run, but was hit in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chin, according to a NOPD report.

“The incident happened at an unknown location in the Second District,” which covers neighborhoods upriver from Napoleon Avenue, the report states. “The victim is being treated and is unable to be interviewed.”

Around midnight Sunday, a 21-year-old man was near St. Mary and Annunciation Street when a group of males began “taunting him,” according to the initial NOPD report in that case. “When the victim tried to walk away he was shot.”

He was struck in the back, Looney said, but listed in stable condition afterward.

Also early Sunday, a man in his late 20s got into a fight with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Amber Gilbert, around 4:45 a.m. in the 500 block of St. Mary Street. Gilbert stabbed the man, and she was arrested while he was taken to the hospital for treatment.